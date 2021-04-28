Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NatWest Group plc’s 5th Largest Position

NatWest Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,837 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 85,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

