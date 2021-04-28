Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NatWest Group plc’s 5th Largest Position

NatWest Group plc decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,837 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.1% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

