Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

