Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 38,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 47,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Apple by 48.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 940,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,053,000 after acquiring an additional 306,863 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

