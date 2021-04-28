Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

