Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 38,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 47,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Apple by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 940,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,053,000 after acquiring an additional 306,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

