Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.