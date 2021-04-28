Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Apple by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

