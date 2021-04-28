Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 252.2% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APPB opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Applied Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
About Applied Biosciences
Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.