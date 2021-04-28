Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 252.2% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APPB opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Applied Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About Applied Biosciences

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a range of diseases across various therapeutic areas. It is focused on investment and partnership opportunities under the Applied BioSciences brand in the medical, scientific, nutraceutical, and health and wellness markets.

