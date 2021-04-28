Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.23% from the stock’s previous close.

APDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

