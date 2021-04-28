Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 billion-$31 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.72. 234,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,145. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

