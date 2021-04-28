Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Applied Visual Sciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 130 shares.

Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APVS)

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc is a software technology company, which engages in designing and developing imaging informatics solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Leesburg, VA.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Visual Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Visual Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.