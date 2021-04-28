APR Coin (APR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $43,646.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00126648 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000111 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,600,115 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

