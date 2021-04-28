Apria (NYSE:APR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of APR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,053. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

APR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

