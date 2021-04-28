AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 12-Month High at $152.68

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.68 and last traded at $152.05, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

