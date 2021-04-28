Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aptiv worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $317,186,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NYSE APTV opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

