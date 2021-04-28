Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

