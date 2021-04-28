APY.Finance Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and $2.20 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00271727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.01034747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00725565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,762.88 or 0.99876180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.