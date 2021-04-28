APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $17.57 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00004246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.57 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00274741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01031962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00715176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.97 or 1.00133114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

