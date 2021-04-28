ARAW (ARAW) Price Down 75.4% This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $109,004.20 and approximately $576.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 75.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.54 or 0.00829446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.33 or 0.07828268 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

