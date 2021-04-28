Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of Arcadis stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

