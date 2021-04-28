Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 7132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

