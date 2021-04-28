Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $186.35

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 186.35 ($2.43) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.26). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.33), with a volume of 30,695 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of £23.72 million and a P/E ratio of 20.70.

Arcontech Group Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

