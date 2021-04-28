Arden Trust Co Sells 1,536 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

