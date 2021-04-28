Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 421,998 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Amphenol worth $58,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

