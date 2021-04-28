Arepacoin Price Hits $0.0098 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $167,939.11 and $42.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 253.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,157,594 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

