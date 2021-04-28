Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells $26,068.68 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AGX traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 74,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

