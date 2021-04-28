argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the period. argenx accounts for 4.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of argenx worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454,976 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of argenx by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

ARGX traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.65. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.39 and a 200-day moving average of $294.74. argenx SE has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.