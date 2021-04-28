Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Compass Point

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Compass Point in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARGO. HSBC upped their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

ARGO stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

