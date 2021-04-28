Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.52 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Argon has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $664,342.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00273777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.41 or 0.01039923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.00726477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00025713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,517.31 or 0.99740665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

