Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,059,154 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £52.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.97.

In other news, insider Christopher Sangster purchased 210,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,522.15 ($13,747.26). Also, insider Michael de Villiers sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

