Arionum (ARO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Arionum has a market cap of $174,857.69 and approximately $62.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,867.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.15 or 0.04964969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00466834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.59 or 0.01615877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.47 or 0.00793679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.60 or 0.00516886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00426022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

