Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) & Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Financial Analysis

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Arista Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71% Arista Networks 32.06% 20.37% 14.19%

Intrusion has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Networks has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrusion and Arista Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $13.64 million 23.30 $4.47 million $0.28 64.43 Arista Networks $2.41 billion 10.09 $859.87 million $8.69 36.71

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion. Arista Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intrusion and Arista Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arista Networks 0 8 14 0 2.64

Intrusion currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.16%. Arista Networks has a consensus price target of $324.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Intrusion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrusion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Arista Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Intrusion on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time. In addition, it engages in the resale of standard commercially available computers and servers from various vendors; and provision of pre-and post-sales support services, such as network security design, system installation, and technical consulting services. The company serves US federal government entities, state and local government entities, and companies ranging from mid-market to large enterprises through a direct sales force and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

