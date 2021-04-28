Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASCC) Short Interest Down 90.8% in April

Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Aristocrat Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Aristocrat Group Company Profile

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

