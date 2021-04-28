Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASCC) Short Interest Down 90.8% in April

Aristocrat Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Aristocrat Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Aristocrat Group Company Profile
