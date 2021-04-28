Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON ARIX opened at GBX 189.65 ($2.48) on Monday. Arix Bioscience has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The stock has a market cap of £255.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 78.01 and a current ratio of 78.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.99.
About Arix Bioscience
