Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON ARIX opened at GBX 189.65 ($2.48) on Monday. Arix Bioscience has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The stock has a market cap of £255.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 78.01 and a current ratio of 78.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.99.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

