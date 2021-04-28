Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.45

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 20512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth $9,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

