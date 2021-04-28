ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $55.57 million and $3.01 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00272432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.91 or 0.01031270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.10 or 0.00724197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,876.05 or 0.99826267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

