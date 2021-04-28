Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

NYSE AWI traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,267. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.24, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

