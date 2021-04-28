Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 126% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $299,179.01 and $6,477.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 126% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,747.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.04 or 0.04995782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.44 or 0.00472053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.05 or 0.01642188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00762347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.11 or 0.00526259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00063589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.85 or 0.00438108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,093,701 coins and its circulating supply is 9,049,158 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

