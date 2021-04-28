Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85.

