Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $533.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.