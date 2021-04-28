Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.