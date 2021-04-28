Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATMS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Artemis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

