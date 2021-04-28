Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $138.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $138.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

