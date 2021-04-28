Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $138.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $138.72. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

