Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 69,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 200,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.