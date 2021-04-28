Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE APAM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,645. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

