Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Ascendant Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
