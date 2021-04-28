Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Ascendant Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.