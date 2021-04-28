Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.61

Shares of Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 402,822 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £6.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.61.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.