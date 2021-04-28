ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.270-1.330 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.33 EPS.

ASGN stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $109.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

